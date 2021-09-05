ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGESY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.80. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

