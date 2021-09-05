Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases."

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 276.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

