Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $14,664.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.30 or 0.00802023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047181 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

