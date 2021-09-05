Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $619,360.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $160.33.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Airbnb by 545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 694,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after acquiring an additional 586,972 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,218,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.