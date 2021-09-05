Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €151.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.00 ($152.94).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €114.48 ($134.68) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.37.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.