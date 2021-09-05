AirSwap Trading Up 21.7% This Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $38.31 million and $9.07 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00121977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00844950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047400 BTC.

AirSwap is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

