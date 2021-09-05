Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 88,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,737,323 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $7.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGI. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

