Alchemix Hits One Day Volume of $2.28 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $417.96 or 0.00831374 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $118.56 million and $2.28 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00126421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00833931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047719 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

