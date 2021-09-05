Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,440,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average of $215.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

