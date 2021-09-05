Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.58. Alight shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 5,925 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

