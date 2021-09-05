Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATD.B. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.93.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

