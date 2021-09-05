Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 12,595 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.87 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.