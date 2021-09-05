Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 30,098 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,140 shares of company stock worth $937,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $953.97 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

