Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.33 Million Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of The Joint worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 60.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 62,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

The Joint stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

