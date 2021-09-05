Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in BancFirst by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANF. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

