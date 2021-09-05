Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,100 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

nLIGHT stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

