AllianceBlock Price Tops $1.19 (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002302 BTC on major exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $277.23 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00805083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047297 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars.

