Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 15,000 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,010,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after buying an additional 102,316 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 37.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,534,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,336,000 after purchasing an additional 211,439 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

