Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

ALNY stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.46. 321,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,115. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

