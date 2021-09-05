Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ALNY traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.46. 321,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.29. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

