Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:AFX opened at GBX 1,840 ($24.04) on Wednesday. Alpha FX Group has a 52-week low of GBX 846.35 ($11.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The stock has a market cap of £753.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,668.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,517.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is 22.87%.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

