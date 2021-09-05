Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.13 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $20.13 million and $12,822.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00156405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00189105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.45 or 0.07751989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,068.53 or 0.99816234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.34 or 0.00989499 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

