Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp’s (NASDAQ:APTMU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Alpha Partners Technology Merger’s (NASDAQ:APTMU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Alpha Partners Technology Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Alpha Partners Technology Merger’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.