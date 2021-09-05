Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.29

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 3369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

