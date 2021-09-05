Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $194,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3,319.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.