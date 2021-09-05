Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of AMBA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ambarella by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

