Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

