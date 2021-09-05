American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $38,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 70.34. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.