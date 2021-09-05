American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,757 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $33,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $493,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 692.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.