American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,872 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of KLA worth $33,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $341.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.