American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,427,781 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,427,781 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $35,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TJX opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.