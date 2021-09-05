American Century Companies Inc. Sells 55,816 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $31,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ST opened at $58.21 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.