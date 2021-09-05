American Century Companies Inc. Takes $32.12 Million Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,613,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.08% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $4,447,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $23.30 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

