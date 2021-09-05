American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Purchases Shares of 763,300 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 763,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,554,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up 2.3% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned 1.21% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

