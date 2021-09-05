American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $55.10. 4,556,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

