American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of AMT opened at $302.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $302.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

