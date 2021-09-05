Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.88.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

