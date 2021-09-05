Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,760 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clean Harbors by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

