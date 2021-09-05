Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $183.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.37. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

