Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.44 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

