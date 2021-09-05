Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 497,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,696. The firm has a market cap of $593.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after buying an additional 78,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.