Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. 1,046,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $1,792,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,417,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

