Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

