Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $105.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $408.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,605. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,925,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.