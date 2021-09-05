Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million.

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $3,511,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $4,009,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $755,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

