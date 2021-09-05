Analysts Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.70. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12.

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

VSCO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 534,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,304. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.