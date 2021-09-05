Analysts Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.70. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12.
VSCO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 534,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,304. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
