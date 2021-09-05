Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. 2,893,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,441. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.