Analysts Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DHT by 6.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

