Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the lowest is $1.25. Lear reported earnings of $3.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.20 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lear by 67.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Lear by 209.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. 290,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,255. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

