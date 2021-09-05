Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.
On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
OGI stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $791.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.09. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45.
