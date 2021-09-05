Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

OGI stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $791.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.09. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

